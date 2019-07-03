Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.67 N/A 1.64 8.61 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 31.58 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s upside potential is 4.47% at a $14.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.06% and 0%. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 5.93%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation -1.05% -0.28% -3.02% 8.03% 9.62% 9.11% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 3.93% -0.2% 1.66% -1.22% -14.83% 23.61%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.