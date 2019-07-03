Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|14
|4.67
|N/A
|1.64
|8.61
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|31.58
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s upside potential is 4.47% at a $14.5 average price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.06% and 0%. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 5.93%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|-1.05%
|-0.28%
|-3.02%
|8.03%
|9.62%
|9.11%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|3.93%
|-0.2%
|1.66%
|-1.22%
|-14.83%
|23.61%
For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
