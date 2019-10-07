Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF)

Both Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 13 0.00 N/A 1.81 8.04 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 15 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.06% and 2.46%. Insiders held 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation was more bullish than Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.