Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF)

Both Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|1.81
|8.04
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.06% and 2.46%. Insiders held 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.14%
|4.91%
|2.47%
|1.75%
|9.58%
|12.12%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|-1.31%
|4.29%
|11.92%
|4.77%
|11.47%
|8.53%
For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation was more bullish than Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.