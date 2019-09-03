Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

This is a contrast between Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|14
|4.35
|N/A
|1.81
|8.04
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$14.5 is Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 9.10%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares and 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.93%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.14%
|4.91%
|2.47%
|1.75%
|9.58%
|12.12%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.04%
|-1.98%
|-0.76%
|9%
|-1.98%
|17.34%
For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
