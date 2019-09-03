Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

This is a contrast between Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.35 N/A 1.81 8.04 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$14.5 is Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 9.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares and 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.93%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.