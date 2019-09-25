Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

As Asset Management companies, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.55 N/A 1.81 8.04 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.77 N/A 0.45 14.66

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and PennantPark Investment Corporation. PennantPark Investment Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than PennantPark Investment Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and PennantPark Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 27.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 20.06% and 46.22% respectively. 5.93% are Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has stronger performance than PennantPark Investment Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.