Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

This is a contrast between Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|14
|4.40
|N/A
|1.81
|8.04
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.14%
|4.91%
|2.47%
|1.75%
|9.58%
|12.12%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.43%
|2.43%
|-0.25%
|3.58%
For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation was more bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.