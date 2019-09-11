Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

This is a contrast between Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.40 N/A 1.81 8.04 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation was more bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.