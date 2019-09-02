Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|14
|4.35
|N/A
|1.81
|8.04
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.49
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$14.5 is Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 9.10%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 20.06% and 58.08% respectively. 5.93% are Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.14%
|4.91%
|2.47%
|1.75%
|9.58%
|12.12%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Summary
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 5 of the 6 factors.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
