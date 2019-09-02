Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.35 N/A 1.81 8.04 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.49 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

$14.5 is Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 9.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 20.06% and 58.08% respectively. 5.93% are Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 5 of the 6 factors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.