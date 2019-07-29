Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)

As Asset Management companies, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.89 N/A 1.64 8.61 Fidus Investment Corporation 15 5.03 N/A 1.87 8.65

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Fidus Investment Corporation. Fidus Investment Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is presently more affordable than Fidus Investment Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Fidus Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Fidus Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The downside potential is -0.28% for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation with average target price of $14.5. Competitively Fidus Investment Corporation has a consensus target price of $17.67, with potential upside of 9.34%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Fidus Investment Corporation is looking more favorable than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares and 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Fidus Investment Corporation has 1.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation -1.05% -0.28% -3.02% 8.03% 9.62% 9.11% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.31% 5% 11.74% 15.32% 17.75% 38.41%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Fidus Investment Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 8 factors Fidus Investment Corporation beats Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.