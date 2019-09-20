Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

We will be comparing the differences between Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.51 N/A 1.81 8.04 Cohen & Steers Inc. 49 6.62 N/A 2.52 20.79

Demonstrates Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Cohen & Steers Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Cohen & Steers Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Cohen & Steers Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares and 45.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.93%. Competitively, Cohen & Steers Inc. has 8.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.