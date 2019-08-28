Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|14
|4.41
|N/A
|1.81
|8.04
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 10.52% and an $14.5 average price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.06% and 32.31%. About 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.14%
|4.91%
|2.47%
|1.75%
|9.58%
|12.12%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|-1.5%
|2.91%
|4.39%
|12.51%
|4.22%
|29.22%
For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
Summary
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
