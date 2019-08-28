Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.41 N/A 1.81 8.04 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 10.52% and an $14.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.06% and 32.31%. About 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.