Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)

Both Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.71 N/A 1.64 8.61 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 13 14.91 N/A 0.33 42.38

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is currently more affordable than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is $14.5, with potential upside of 3.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.06% and 7.11% respectively. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.93%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation -1.05% -0.28% -3.02% 8.03% 9.62% 9.11% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 1.29% -1.73% 5.62% 11.51% -6.65% 13.14%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.