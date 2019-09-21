Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Comparing side by side

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.54 N/A 1.81 8.04 The India Fund Inc. 21 65.02 N/A -1.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and The India Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and The India Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.06% and 31.55%. 5.93% are Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation was more bullish than The India Fund Inc.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors The India Fund Inc.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.