Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.37 N/A 1.81 8.04 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.29 N/A 1.71 12.67

Table 1 demonstrates Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. StoneCastle Financial Corp. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than StoneCastle Financial Corp., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is $14.5, with potential upside of 11.54%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and StoneCastle Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 20.06% and 24.74% respectively. 5.93% are Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has performance than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.