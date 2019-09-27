Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|1.81
|8.04
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.06% and 18.91%. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.93%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.14%
|4.91%
|2.47%
|1.75%
|9.58%
|12.12%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0%
|2.48%
|5.81%
|8.7%
|8.48%
|26.95%
For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
