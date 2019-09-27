Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 13 0.00 N/A 1.81 8.04 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.06% and 18.91%. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.93%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.