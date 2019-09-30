Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 13 0.00 N/A 1.81 8.04 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares and 0% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 28.58% are Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation was more bullish than Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.