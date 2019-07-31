Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|14
|4.92
|N/A
|1.64
|8.61
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Jupai Holdings Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Jupai Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-21.8%
|-16%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Jupai Holdings Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is $14.5, with potential downside of -0.82%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 28% of Jupai Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|-1.05%
|-0.28%
|-3.02%
|8.03%
|9.62%
|9.11%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-2.78%
|-14.43%
|-10.03%
|-58.87%
|-83.85%
|-20.27%
For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has 9.11% stronger performance while Jupai Holdings Limited has -20.27% weaker performance.
Summary
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
