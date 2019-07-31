Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.92 N/A 1.64 8.61 Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Jupai Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Jupai Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -21.8% -16%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Jupai Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Jupai Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is $14.5, with potential downside of -0.82%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 28% of Jupai Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation -1.05% -0.28% -3.02% 8.03% 9.62% 9.11% Jupai Holdings Limited -2.78% -14.43% -10.03% -58.87% -83.85% -20.27%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has 9.11% stronger performance while Jupai Holdings Limited has -20.27% weaker performance.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.