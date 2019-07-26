Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Asset Management company, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation N/A 14 8.61 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.94 1.67 2.59

With consensus price target of $14.5, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has a potential upside of 0.28%. As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 142.58%. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation -1.05% -0.28% -3.02% 8.03% 9.62% 9.11% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s rivals.

Dividends

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s rivals beat Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.