Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.40 N/A 1.81 8.04 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 52 11.97 N/A 1.39 42.14

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Hamilton Lane Incorporated. Hamilton Lane Incorporated seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Hamilton Lane Incorporated, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s average target price is $60, while its potential upside is 0.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares and 87.7% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares. About 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Hamilton Lane Incorporated has 8.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation was less bullish than Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Stellus Capital Investment Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.