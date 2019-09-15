Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) Contrasting side by side

Both Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.42 N/A 1.81 8.04 Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.64 N/A 1.87 8.66

Demonstrates Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Fidus Investment Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Fidus Investment Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Fidus Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Fidus Investment Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Fidus Investment Corporation is $17.5, which is potential 17.45% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Fidus Investment Corporation

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats Stellus Capital Investment Corporation on 9 of the 8 factors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.