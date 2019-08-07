Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Comparing side by side

Since Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.74 N/A 1.81 8.04 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 2.91% and an $14.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.06% and 49.28%. About 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.