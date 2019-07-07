Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.71 N/A 1.64 8.61 Ares Management Corporation 23 5.11 N/A 0.27 95.63

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Ares Management Corporation. Ares Management Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Management Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Ares Management Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s upside potential is 3.57% at a $14.5 average price target. On the other hand, Ares Management Corporation’s potential upside is 3.24% and its average price target is $28. The information presented earlier suggests that Stellus Capital Investment Corporation looks more robust than Ares Management Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Ares Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 20.06% and 65.7% respectively. 5.93% are Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Ares Management Corporation has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation -1.05% -0.28% -3.02% 8.03% 9.62% 9.11% Ares Management Corporation 2.38% 8.4% 18.71% 16.67% 14.5% 45.22%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation was less bullish than Ares Management Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Ares Management Corporation beats Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.