Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Comparing side by side

Since Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.31 N/A 1.81 8.04 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 21 1.18 N/A -4.69 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Altisource Asset Management Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.06% and 31.7%. Insiders held roughly 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 9.6% are Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation had bullish trend while Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.