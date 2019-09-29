Stelliam Investment Management LP Upped Its Range Res (RRC) Stake by $8.12 Million as Stock Value Declined; Banc Of California (BANC) Holder Seidman Lawrence B Has Lifted Holding

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 84.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.63M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.02. About 13.12M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice Pres and COO Ray N. Walker; 10/04/2018 – Range Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 8 Days; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS RANGE RESOURCES ‘BB+’RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension; 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 58,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 530,323 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41 million, up from 471,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 194,104 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To Innovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q Cont Ops EPS 3c; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 15/03/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC – COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT CHARGE-OFF AMOUNT WILL HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON VARIOUS REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold BANC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.77% more from 49.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.34 million were reported by Price Michael F. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.02% or 11,947 shares. 6,521 are owned by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. 40,424 are held by D E Shaw & Com Incorporated. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 16,817 shares. Skyline Asset Lp stated it has 426,000 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 9,900 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 1,297 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fin Services Gp reported 11,859 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 4,413 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo stated it has 0.23% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Wellington Management Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 6.79M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Maltese Llc owns 355,159 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $434,106 activity. 20,500 Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares with value of $69,700 were bought by DORMAN MARGARET K. 20,000 shares were bought by GRAY STEVEN D, worth $175,390 on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 495,278 shares in its portfolio. 48,929 were accumulated by Raymond James Advisors Incorporated. Elm Ridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.61% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Holt Cap Advsr Limited Liability Dba Holt Cap Prns Lp has 84,035 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 377,469 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 83,789 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 1.28 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Essex Investment Limited Liability Co reported 21,718 shares. Oppenheimer Communications Inc holds 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 101,309 shares. Moreover, Deltec Asset Management has 0.64% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 420,800 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Limited invested 0.08% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Stoneridge Inv Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 42,160 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 488 shares.

