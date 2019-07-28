Stelliam Investment Management LP Upped Its Holding in Spirit Airls (SAVE) as Stock Declined; Private Advisor Group Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $838,170; Shares Rose

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 6,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 231,698 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.39 million, down from 237,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 227.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 319,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 459,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.29 million, up from 140,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $43.56. About 3.76M shares traded or 252.82% up from the average. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has risen 34.79% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) UP ABOUT 22.5 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Winn FM: Spirit Airline’ Inaugural Flight To St Croix Set For May 24; 17/05/2018 – VIConsortium: Spirit Airlines’ Inaugural Flight To St. Croix Set For May 24; 11/05/2018 – Budget carrier Spirit Airlines to start offering in-flight Wi-Fi; 12/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SPIRIT AIRLINES AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 12/04/2018 – lt’s Go Season! Spirit Airlines Gives Away Free Flights to Celebrate More than a Dozen New Routes for Sizzling Summer Travel; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – CO MAY PAY NET PURCHASE PRICES OF AIRCRAFT USING AVAILABLE CASH OR FINANCE PURCHASE OF ANY OR ALL OF AIRCRAFT; 12/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Spirit Air; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 20,562 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.1% or 8,062 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 9,502 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oldfield Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 28,580 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 120,125 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.02% or 31,328 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 170,549 shares. Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Rhumbline Advisers reported 101,493 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus holds 7,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Co reported 16,950 shares. Nwi Management Limited Partnership accumulated 291,000 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 761,000 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 26,180 shares.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (BWX) by 58,170 shares to 65,909 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 10,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,960 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (RDVY).