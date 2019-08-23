Stelliam Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Stake in Nokia (NOK) by $4.00 Million as Share Value Rose; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Market Value Declined While Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 2.86M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L VITTORIO COLAO SAYS “RIGHT TIME” TO HAND OVER TO NICK READ, AN ARCHITECT OF VODAFONE STRATEGY; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 24/04/2018 – Finalists for 10th Annual Vodafone Americas Foundation Wireless Innovation Project Revealed; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED REVENUE SYNERGIES WITH A NET PRESENT VALUE EXCEEDING EUR 1.5 BLN FROM CROSS-SELLING TO COMBINED CUSTOMER BASE; 14/05/2018 – Vodafone Netherlands Taps tekVizion to Accelerate its SIP Trunking Offering by Validating 10 Vendor PBXs within a Six-Week; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group 4Q Organic Service Revenue Up 1.4%; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s $22 Billion Liberty Deal to Reshape European Telecom; 07/05/2018 – DELHI COURT REJECTS INDIA PLEA AGAINST VODAFONE UK ARBITRATION; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS: CREATING A LISTED PAN-INDIA TOWER COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – BOARD ANNOUNCES GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE SUCCESSION

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 799,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, down from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 24.35 million shares traded or 19.81% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 02/05/2018 – Nokia enters into exclusive negotiations for the sale of its Digital Health business; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: INDIA, EUROPE 5G ROLLOUT SEEN STARTING IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Plenty of Opportunity Ahead; 21/05/2018 – Nokia mobile revival effort gets $100m boost; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: At End of 1Q Had 55 Engagements in 17 Countries For 5G Design etc; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA IN TALKS TO SELL DIGITAL HEALTH OPS TO ERIC CARREEL; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Have Clear Visibility to 5G Deals For Large-Scale Commercial Rollouts in US in 2H18; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Clear Reasons For Optimism, See Improved Market Conditions This Year; 12/04/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Google in talks to buy Nokia’s in-flight broadband; 21/05/2018 – Nokia phone licensee HMD raises funding to step up growth

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $483.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 319,400 shares to 459,500 shares, valued at $24.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 287,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $335.10M for 20.88 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year's $0.07 per share. NOK's profit will be $335.10M for 20.88 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.