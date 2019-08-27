Stelliam Investment Management LP Stake in Spirit Airls (SAVE) Has Boosted as Stock Price Declined; As Oneok (OKE) Market Value Rose, Nbw Capital Has Lifted Its Position by $532,404

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc. (OKE) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 7,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 148,962 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, up from 141,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $69.18. About 200,879 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 227.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 319,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 459,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.29 million, up from 140,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 204,424 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: TRASM FOR 1Q ESTIMATED AT 8.37C VS 8.58C Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines to Become First Ultra-Low Cost Carrier in the Americas to Offer Wi-Fi; 23/04/2018 – Spirit Air Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss $44.9M; 12/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SPIRIT AIRLINES AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES FY CAPACITY UP ABOUT 22.5% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Crow Point Prns Ltd accumulated 4,721 shares. Jennison Assocs Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Gam Hldg Ag owns 15,507 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 146,822 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Mountain Lake Management Limited owns 350,000 shares or 6.78% of their US portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 241,410 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.03% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 103,200 shares. Moreover, Hillcrest Asset Limited Liability has 1.49% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 176,080 shares. Arlington Value Cap Limited Company reported 497,548 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 6,022 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Ser Gru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 988 shares. Federated Inc Pa invested in 0.01% or 69,632 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 637,006 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Gardner H. McIntyre, worth $104,800 on Wednesday, July 31. 2,375 shares valued at $99,584 were bought by Christie Edward M III on Tuesday, July 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 24,799 shares. Park Circle reported 600 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.05% or 33,837 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 3,900 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 54,948 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Ronna Sue Cohen stated it has 2.71M shares. 6,790 were reported by Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc, California-based fund reported 399,424 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Division stated it has 18,260 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Incorporated owns 23,634 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr reported 564 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Group invested in 0.05% or 194,233 shares. Natl Pension Service accumulated 0.14% or 505,036 shares. 3,418 were reported by Kcm Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company.