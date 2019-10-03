Stelliam Investment Management LP Raised Stake in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) as Stock Rose; Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Stake Raised by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 98.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 178,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 360,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.10B, up from 181,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.49. About 1.28 million shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 06/03/2018 Sabra Dipping Company Brings New Mediterranean Bean Dips to Market; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Cuts 2018 View To EPS $1.98-EPS $2.06; 02/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 FFO/Share $2.31-$2.39; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.48/Shr-FFO $2.56/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT Restructures Its Contractual Relationship With Signature HealthCARE; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q FFO 64c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – SABRA CUTS 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO VIEW; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.58; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Rev $166.1M

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 56.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 32,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88 million, up from 57,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $83.69. About 4.35 million shares traded or 70.02% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 23/04/2018 – UAL: NO PAYMENT WAS MADE TO MUNOZ UNDER 2017 AIP AWARD; 23/05/2018 – UNITED PLANS EXTERNAL, INTERNAL SEARCH FOR NEW CFO; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS QTRLY PRASM UP 2.7 PCT; QTRLY CASM UP 0.6 PCT; 07/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES BOOSTS TO DAILY SERVICE BETWEEN HOUSTON-HAVANA; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Traffic Up 4.7%; 01/05/2018 – United to Allow Dogs and Cats Back Into Cargo Holds; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q CASM Ex-Items Up 0.6%; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 17/05/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – GERRY LADERMAN HAS BEEN NAMED ACTING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – United Continental Holdings Elects Michele J. Hooper to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SBRA shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 161.30 million shares or 5.20% more from 153.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 105,170 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd holds 289,002 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 50,155 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 30,800 shares stake. Cornerstone has 104 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Stifel Corporation holds 0% or 10,674 shares. M&R Cap Management Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). 69,380 were reported by Amp Capital Investors Limited. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.04% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.01% or 36,000 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 115,900 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. 33,600 are owned by Pictet Asset Ltd.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 12,791 shares to 18,558 shares, valued at $588.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeco Instrs Inc Del (NASDAQ:VECO) by 17,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,079 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Jefferies Grp Inc Lc has 0.03% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Andra Ap invested in 53,000 shares. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada invested in 0% or 228 shares. Synovus Financial holds 494 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) accumulated 64 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Lc stated it has 3,050 shares. The Wisconsin-based Johnson Gru Inc has invested 0.03% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Ls Investment Advisors Limited Com owns 8,740 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Alyeska Inv Gp LP has 0.88% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 736,800 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 20,000 shares. Maverick Capital invested in 0.03% or 20,740 shares. Huntington National Bank invested in 0% or 306 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 94,444 shares stake. Georgia-based Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Cibc Mkts invested in 5,041 shares.