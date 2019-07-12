Stelliam Investment Management LP Raised Position in United Contl Hldgs (UAL); Shell Asset Management Co Lifted Its Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $372,880 as Valuation Rose

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 1337.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 53,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 57,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $90.88. About 492,481 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 22/03/2018 – KPAX Missoula News: BREAKING: National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster has been replaced by former Ambassador to the United; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS – NARROWING RANGE FROM FY CAPACITY GROWTH TO 4.5 – 5.5 PCT, FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE OF 4-6 PCT; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: United Airlines CFO Levy to leave, airline starts search for replacement; 15/03/2018 – 5 U.S. Senators Call on United Airlines to Respect Catering Workers Decision to Organize with UNITE HERE; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Targets 2020 Adjusted EPS $11.00-$13.00; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Boosts 2Q Revenue Guidance; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 5.7 PERCENT; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 17/05/2018 – United Continental Names Gerry Laderman as Interim Financial Chief

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 4,720 shares as the company's stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,989 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.75 million, up from 217,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $83.96. About 840,683 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Continental Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UAL) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: LUV’s Bullish Q2 RASM View, AAL, JBLU & DAL in Focus – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TIF, UAL, SWKS – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UAL, GILD, HP – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “United and American are quiet facing major Delta Air Lines challenge – Chicago Business Journal” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

