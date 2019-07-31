Stelliam Investment Management LP Raised Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Holding by $6.17 Million; Valuation Declined; Columbus Circle Investors Trimmed Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake by $1.96 Million as Shares Declined

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 3,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 105,297 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.08M, down from 108,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $531.64. About 398,897 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 65.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 385,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 978,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.00 million, up from 592,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 4.08 million shares traded or 0.87% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 5.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 24/04/2018 – JBLU: PILOT CONTRACT TALKS MADE PROGRESS IN APRIL SESSION; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – QTRLY PASSENGER REVENUE PER ASM OF 12.06 CENTS VS 11.46 CENTS; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE CFO SAYS NO DECISION YET ON LONG-RANGE AIRBUS A321; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue Airways 1Q Net Profit Rises 7.3%; 08/05/2018 – JETBLUE EXPANDS SERVICE IN HAVANA & MEXICO CITY; 11/04/2018 – JETBLUE MARCH CAPACITY ROSE 3.3% :JBLU US; 04/04/2018 – JETBLUE: DAVID CHECKETTS TO LEAVE BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein: JetBlue’s Return Great Win for Ontario Airport, Inland Empire; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $1,754 MLN, UP 9.6 PCT

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.09 million activity. Shares for $3.94 million were sold by MOHR MARSHALL. 28,152 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares with value of $14.65M were sold by GUTHART GARY S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doliver LP has 0.64% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Marketfield Asset Management Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 13,144 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested 0.23% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Edgemoor Invest Advsr Incorporated invested in 647 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 30,901 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 3.11% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 33,000 shares. Bb&T holds 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 1,693 shares. Rothschild Invest Corp Il reported 0.08% stake. Credit Agricole S A holds 1.44% or 46,213 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) has invested 0.06% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Thompson Siegel Walmsley holds 120 shares. Regentatlantic Llc has invested 0.05% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Walleye Trading Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Proshare Limited holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 87,581 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 1,745 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MS, ISRG, UNP – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analyst: Intuitive Surgical Could Lead Its Market For Another Decade – Schaeffers Research” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Will Earnings Season Prompt a Resurr-tech-tion? – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intuitive buys robotic endoscope business – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 36,816 shares to 177,755 shares, valued at $34.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 248,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 56.32 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “The Fed canâ€™t stop a market meltdown, warns forecaster who called the 2008 housing bust – MarketWatch” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Delta Plans More Growth in Boston, Challenging JetBlue – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 High-Flying Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated owns 659 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 26,798 shares. Moreover, Lpl Fin Ltd Com has 0% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Kennedy Cap Management owns 585,837 shares. 10,339 were reported by Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company. 13,500 are owned by Sound Shore Management Ct. Smith Graham Communication Inv Advsrs Limited Partnership has 449,170 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp Incorporated holds 25,139 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 78,675 were reported by Brown Advisory. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.04% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). 482,006 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Acadian Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Atria Investments Limited Liability Company holds 12,971 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 2,000 shares.