Stelliam Investment Management LP Maintains Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Shareholder Bsw Wealth Partners Trimmed Its Stake by $356,063

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 31,100 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, up from 26,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $230.64. About 3.01 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC)

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $153.12. About 631,724 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF…; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc; 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – BELIEVE THAT THIS ACTION IS WITHOUT MERIT AND WILL RESIST ACCORDINGLY; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Earnings Hurt by Another Wave of Natural Disasters; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL – NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT; 13/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Travelers find `nice’ isn’t exclusive to Minnesota; 07/03/2018 – New York’s Heavy, Wet Snow Snarls Commuters, Travelers Alike

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (NYSE:GWW) by 1,500 shares to 2,808 shares, valued at $845,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Lw Crb Tg by 23,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV).

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fidelity Investments® Helps Raytheon and the Travelers Companies, Inc. Implement Innovative Student Debt & Retirement Benefit Programs to Employees – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: The Return of Trade Optimism – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Close Higher Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Financials climb as risk-off boosts Treasury yields – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $597.67M for 16.15 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Have the Stomach, Start Buying UNH Stock as It Bottoms Out – Yahoo Finance” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Joint, Anthem, Centene and UnitedHealth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability accumulated 35,000 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ami Investment Management Inc owns 0.6% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,591 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 1.37% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 37,628 are held by Washington Financial Bank. S R Schill & reported 4,751 shares. Mitchell Capital Mngmt Comm invested in 0.85% or 9,678 shares. Partner Fund Ltd Partnership reported 2.47% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Indiana-based Spectrum Mgmt Group has invested 0.26% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Zacks Investment Mngmt reported 134,709 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 0.3% or 3.07M shares. Holt Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Lp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hartford Mgmt holds 0.32% or 3,802 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd has invested 0.74% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).