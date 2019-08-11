Stelliam Investment Management LP Lowered Its Holding in Nokia (NOK) by $4.00 Million as Shares Rose; Lowes Cos (Call) (LOW) Holder Raymond James & Associates Increased Its Stake by $487,900

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 799,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, down from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 22.22 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 27/04/2018 – Fone Arena: Nokia X with a 19:9 aspect ratio display, dual rear cameras showcased, to be announced on May 16; 07/05/2018 – Telefónica Spain transforms its data centers with Nokia high-performance routing and Nuage Networks Virtualized Cloud Services; 02/05/2018 – Nokia Enters Talks to Sell Digital-Health Business; 24/04/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs and NTT DOCOMO collaborate on 5G innovations for massive capacity, low-latency support of future wireless appli; 06/03/2018 – Nokia appoints Sanjay Goel as President of Global Services and member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 11/04/2018 – Gowtham Prabakaran: Nokia 3 has started receiving its Android 8.0 Oreo update, HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas; 29/03/2018 – POZBUD T&R SA POZP.WA – OTHER MEMBERS OF CONSORTIUM ARE: NOKIA SOLUTIONS AND NETWORKS SP. Z O.O., SPC-1 SP. Z O.O. AND SPC-3 SP. Z O.O; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: On Track to Deliver EUR1.2B Cost Savings; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON WEBSITE; 31/05/2018 – Nokia Names Maria Varsellona President of Nokia Technologies

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (LOW) by 98.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 28,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 57,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $982,000, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $98.55. About 5.21M shares traded or 1.06% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE EMPHASISES IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION, ACCUMULATION OF HUMAN CAPITAL IN INVESTMENT; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS FORMED COMMITTEE TO LEAD CEO SEARCH; COMMITTEE CHAIRED BY DAVID BATCHELDER, DIRECTOR RECOMMENDED BY ACTIVIST INVESTOR D.E. SHAW; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Lowe’s Drops Paint Strippers Blamed in Dozens of Deaths

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $483.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 329,600 shares to 973,500 shares, valued at $12.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 319,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 459,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $335.58M for 22.54 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 5,572 shares to 205,917 shares, valued at $19.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) by 70,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE).

