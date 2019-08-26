Stelliam Investment Management LP Lifted Position in Jetblue Awys (JBLU) as Market Value Rose; Chesapeake Asset Management Position in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Lowered by $329,595 as Share Price Declined

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 65.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 385,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The hedge fund held 978,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.00 million, up from 592,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 5.24M shares traded or 31.65% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 04/04/2018 – Checketts to Step Down From JetBlue Board as Co. Reviews Board Composition; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue Airways 1Q Net Profit Rises 7.3%; 24/04/2018 – JBLU: NOT SEEING RASM DIFFERENCE IN BASIC ECONOMY MARKETS; 13/04/2018 – The JetBlue Foundation Empowers Tech and Innovation-Focused Programs by Providing Grants for STEM Initiatives; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue Expects 1Q Rev Per Available Seat Mile Growth of 3.5% to 5.5 %; 06/03/2018 JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 17/04/2018 – JETBLUE FLIGHT ATTENDANTS VOTE TO JOIN TRANSPORT WORKERS UNION; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Extends Bet on Balky Pratt Engine With $2 Billion Deal; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES $1626 MLN VS $1458 MLN; 10/05/2018 – JetBlue April Capacity Increased 5.3%

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 2,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 20,290 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 22,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $111.49. About 1.64M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – SIGILON IS ALSO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $410 MLN IN DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION MILESTONES; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results from CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial; 14/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: AurKa Shareholders Eligible to Receive Up to $465 Million in Milestone Payments; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 03/04/2018 – CTS Announces Appointment of Alfonso G. Zulueta, President of Lilly International, to its Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 817 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp holds 524,521 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc invested in 502,560 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 9.18M are held by Donald Smith. Ftb has 793 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 550 shares. Pitcairn owns 22,928 shares. Ameriprise Fin owns 870,397 shares. Sterling Limited Liability Corp has 1.25M shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.03% or 196,135 shares. Tanaka Capital owns 35,459 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 24,709 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Utd Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company reported 31,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.39% or 47,452 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Ltd Llc accumulated 3,406 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Maryland Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 2,428 shares. Ancora owns 5,666 shares. Investment Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,240 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0.08% or 2,041 shares. 26,515 were reported by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va. Roanoke Asset Management Corporation New York reported 28,359 shares stake. 6,828 were reported by Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Company. The Connecticut-based Fairfield Bush & has invested 1.06% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp owns 4,472 shares. Fifth Third National Bank invested in 106,253 shares. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 37,041 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 198,293 shares.