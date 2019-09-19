Stelliam Investment Management LP Lifted Its Stake in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) as Stock Value Rose; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Stock Value Rose, Goldman Sachs Group Has Upped Its Holding

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 83,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 547,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.07 million, up from 464,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 1.93M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES ISSUES WEATHER WAIVER ON SOME MIDWEST AIRPORTS; 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY TOTAL GROUP REVENUE OF 2.7 BILLION STG, DOWN 1 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 15/05/2018 – DAL TO TAKE `FRESH LOOK’ AT FUEL PRICES, `RESPOND ACCORDINGLY’; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q EPS 77c; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 CASM-EX. UP 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NYTDC LOANED PROCEEDS FROM 2018 BONDS TO DELTA AIR LINES TO FINANCE A PORTION OF COSTS OF A CONSTRUCTION PROJECT; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – WILL BEGIN NONSTOP FLIGHTS BETWEEN U.S. & MUMBAI, INDIA NEXT YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Bombardier’s jets had experienced slow sales and the loss of Delta could have been painful; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS ~360 FLIGHTS CANCELLED AT NEW YORK HUBS

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 1846.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 1.82 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $333.43 million, up from 98,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $201.2. About 502,816 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RTN, UTX could rise 30%-40% – Baird – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Raytheon (RTN), United Technologies (UTX) Added to Baird Fresh Picks List – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Call Buying Activity in Raytheon (RTN) Highlights Upside in Shares Amid Middle East Tensions -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Javelin missiles remotely launched from unmanned vehicle – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tactile Sys Technology Inc by 47,887 shares to 68,993 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Line Corp by 31,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,609 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,884 were reported by Of Oklahoma. Oppenheimer Inc has invested 0.3% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il accumulated 1,450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Illinois-based Css Ltd Com Il has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Trust Co Of Vermont invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.02% or 2,120 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc owns 1,380 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 268 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 513,465 shares. Cambridge Tru Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Com reported 46,123 shares. Coastline Trust owns 12,215 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 2.14M shares. Greenwood Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Delta on watch after positive outlook – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Warren Buffett’s Most Baffling Stock Holdings – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Delta Air Lines: Breaking Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles as Attack on Saudi Hits Oil Supply – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Affinity Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 1.67% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 102,357 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.1% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 6.40M shares. Glendon LP owns 99,550 shares. First Heartland Consultants stated it has 14,917 shares. Knott David M invested in 1.38% or 57,500 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp invested in 0.1% or 282,064 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Livingston Grp Inc Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has 0.13% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Capstone Invest Ltd Liability reported 12,998 shares. Moreover, Trust Of Vermont has 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Jlb & holds 0.17% or 14,388 shares. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Comml Bank has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). California-based Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 149,327 shares. 13,395 were reported by M&R Management Inc.