Stelliam Investment Management LP Lifted Holding in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) by $4.23 Million; Weik Investment Services Has Trimmed Its Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding by $1.69 Million as Share Value Rose

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 7.65M shares traded or 20.50% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 1337.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 53,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 57,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $82.53. About 2.16 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED SAYS THERE IS OPPORTUNITY TO GROW WASHINGTON DULLES HUB; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Traffic Up 4.7%; 05/03/2018 – UNITED PRESIDENT SCOTT KIRBY COMMENTS IN NEW EMPLOYEE MEMO; 09/04/2018 – United Sees First-Quarter Revenue Gauge Near High End of Outlook; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court; 13/03/2018 – UAL SEES 1Q ADJ PRE-TAX MARGIN 0.0% – 2.0%, SAW ABOUT 0.0%; 03/05/2018 – United Air Taps Former Obama Spokesman for Help After PR Flops; 07/03/2018 – UNITED SAYS IT WILL OPERATE A NORMAL SCHEDULE THURSDAY; 17/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES REMAINS CONFIDENT IN EXISTING FINL GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 17.81M shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Duncker Streett And Communications invested 0.68% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Lord Abbett Llc invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa owns 1.26M shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Llc holds 0.52% or 680,830 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones And Limited Liability Company owns 1.26 million shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Tru owns 215,239 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jnba Financial Advisors has 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 100 shares. Natixis LP reported 0.19% stake. Cincinnati Financial Corporation holds 0.84% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 390,000 shares. 4.47 million were accumulated by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 808,318 shares. 22,000 were reported by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Atria Limited Liability holds 31,396 shares.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44M and $204.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 466,907 shares. Guardian Life Of America has 0.01% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 651 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 5,100 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp invested in 20,755 shares. New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Llc has invested 0.03% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Cls Investments Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,053 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation invested in 24,158 shares or 0% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking holds 0.02% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 54,374 shares. Hartford Invest invested in 28,981 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 300 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.03% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 345,723 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.07% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.04% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Strs Ohio reported 0.08% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 225,906 shares.