Stelliam Investment Management LP Increases Stake in United Contl Hldgs (UAL); Symantec (SYMC) Stake Raised by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 56.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 32,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88 million, up from 57,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.64. About 1.30 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 06/04/2018 – United Airlines to Hold Live Webcast of First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 24/05/2018 – United Continental Board Selects Its First Female Chair; 19/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC UAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $79 FROM $77; 24/05/2018 – United Continental Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR PRESIDENT SCOTT KIRBY COMMENTS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/03/2018 – United: Profitable but plagued by public relations disasters; 01/05/2018 – United Airlines Announces Collaboration with American Humane for Safe Animal Travel; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 3.8 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – Cheddar: #BREAKING: United Airlines CFO Andrew Levy has resigned. Gerry Laderman, svp of finance, has been named acting chie…; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIR SEES 1Q ADJ PRETAX MARGIN UP 2%

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 29,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 907,529 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.75 million, up from 877,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.4. About 1.89 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec shed 33 percent and roughly $6 billion in shareholder value Friday after announcing an internal audit; 11/05/2018 – Symantec had its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 14/05/2018 – Symantec just held a conference call that failed to answer the question on everybody’s mind; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS COMMENCED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Symantec crashes on mysterious investigation; 14/05/2018 – Symantec says investigating reporting of certain accounting measures; 11/05/2018 – Symantec is on pace for its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – CONTACTED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION TO ADVISE IT THAT AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY; 14/05/2018 – Symantec sees its best day in nearly 6 years after Friday’s plunge; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Antici

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Management Inc has 168,785 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kenmare Prtn Ltd Liability holds 65,842 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 727,451 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 476 are owned by Parkside Bankshares And. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 2.02M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 2.37M shares. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Aqr Management Limited Liability Company holds 7.11M shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 27,837 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 650 shares. Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). State Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Suntrust Banks holds 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 26,382 shares.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $38.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2,413 shares to 65,547 shares, valued at $14.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,850 shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shellback Capital Lp has 250,000 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 15,305 shares. Blair William And Il accumulated 4,949 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0% or 306 shares. 381,070 are held by Td Asset. Parkside Financial Bank And Trust holds 0% or 169 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs reported 185,149 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. M&T Bancshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 14,785 shares. 16,771 are held by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) owns 84 shares. Addison Cap reported 2,476 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Numerixs Technologies Inc owns 0.11% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 4,200 shares. 12 were reported by First Personal Fincl Service. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 26,437 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr reported 7,881 shares stake.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing United Continental (UAL) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ETFs & Stocks to Fly on Busy Labor Day Air Travel – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UAL, VMC, DISH – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “August 23rd Options Now Available For United Airlines Holdings (UAL) – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Airline Stock Roundup: SAVE, JBLU’s Bearish Q3 Views, DAL’s Traffic Report & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.