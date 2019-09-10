Stelliam Investment Management LP Increases Stake in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN); Clarivest Asset Management Increases Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG)

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2851.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 201,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 208,351 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68M, up from 7,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $122.17. About 6.64 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 329,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 973,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, up from 643,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.65% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 10.79M shares traded or 23.25% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 126,450 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 103,531 shares. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 14,596 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 1,470 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 783,304 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp holds 70,519 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Merchants has 46,695 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 2.59M shares in its portfolio. Australia-based Westpac Banking Corp has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Ls Advisors Ltd Llc owns 51,780 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 5.50M are held by Bessemer Gru Inc. Valley Advisers Incorporated reported 3,015 shares. Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 140,755 shares.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Buys by Directors: Steinour’s $235.7K Bet on HBAN – Nasdaq” on October 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Huntington (HBAN) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Huntington Bancshares declares $0.14 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

More important recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance”, Fool.com published: “Bare Necessities: 3 Stocks That Keep Your Pantry Full – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.