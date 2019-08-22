Stelliam Investment Management LP Increases Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Holding Held by Springowl Associates Llc

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 31,100 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, up from 26,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $7.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.17. About 3.40M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 211% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 21,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The hedge fund held 31,100 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $18.41. About 2.37M shares traded or 57.94% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 22/03/2018 – Allegheny Technologies: Forging Expansion Self Funded, for About $95 Million; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $295,388 activity. $51,620 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was bought by Harris Timothy J. 5,000 shares valued at $91,800 were bought by WETHERBEE ROBERT S on Tuesday, August 13. Shares for $36,340 were bought by Powers Elizabeth C on Wednesday, August 14. On Wednesday, August 14 the insider Davis Elliot S bought $35,060. Kramer Kevin B bought $44,208 worth of stock.

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Allegheny Technologies Announces Webcast of Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allegheny Tech JV denied tariff exclusion – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Diane Creel Becomes ATI Board Chair – Business Wire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ATI Extends Long-Term Purchase Agreement With Rolls-Royce – Business Wire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.