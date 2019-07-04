Stelliam Investment Management LP Increases Position in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN); Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Cut Its Stake in Deere & Co (DE) by $1.75 Million as Share Value Declined

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 329,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 973,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, up from 643,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.83. About 4.48 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.29. About 900,216 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.87 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Retail Bank N A holds 0.28% or 12,308 shares in its portfolio. Nadler Fin Grp Incorporated reported 0.11% stake. Main Street Rech Llc reported 95,876 shares stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 66,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. First Fincl Corporation In owns 609 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.18% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.1% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Salem Counselors has invested 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Luminus Management Limited Liability Co owns 0.06% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 17,750 shares. Marco Management Lc holds 0.15% or 5,049 shares. 1,680 are owned by Paloma Prtn Mngmt Company. Bessemer owns 4,034 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Windward Mgmt Ca invested in 0.28% or 13,715 shares. Cordasco Networks has 0.38% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Kwmg Lc holds 387 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.09M for 14.60 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

