Stelliam Investment Management LP Increased Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stake by $14.15 Million; Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Shares Declined While Olstein Capital Management LP Cut Position

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 6,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% . The institutional investor held 113,235 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82 million, down from 119,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. It closed at $64.92 lastly. It is down 0.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’; 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 544,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 11.44 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298.47M, up from 10.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 5.70 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 82,867 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 15,351 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 446,200 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 73 shares. Riverpark Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.37% or 230,386 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 226,544 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 231 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Nomura Holdings invested in 103,416 shares or 0.01% of the stock. White Pine Company accumulated 110,570 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 626,444 shares. Cordasco Fin Network holds 0.01% or 432 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 6,874 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 252 were accumulated by Tru Co Of Vermont.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. DINGES DAN O bought $326,723 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) was bought by BEST RHYS J.

Analysts await Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.18 per share. PB’s profit will be $81.03 million for 13.75 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prestige Brands Hldgs Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 15,200 shares to 113,000 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS).