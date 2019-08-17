Stelliam Investment Management LP Increased By $6.17 Million Its Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Stake; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Stake

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) stake by 65.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stelliam Investment Management Lp acquired 385,900 shares as Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU)’s stock rose 3.22%. The Stelliam Investment Management Lp holds 978,000 shares with $16.00M value, up from 592,100 last quarter. Jetblue Awys Corp now has $5.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 2.54M shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 25/04/2018 – JETBLUE TO CUT ONE-THIRD OF FLIGHTS FROM LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 10/04/2018 – JETSUITE INC, A U.S. PRIVATE AVIATION COMPANY, ANNOUNCES THAT QATAR AIRWAYS HAS TAKEN A MINORITY STAKE IN JETSUITE INC AND INDIRECTLY IN JETSUITEX INC; 08/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – JETBLUE GROWS INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE WITH EXPANDED SERVICE IN HAVANA AND MEXICO CITY; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue Promotes Doug McGraw to Vice President, Corporate Communications and Elizabeth Windram to Vice President, Marketing; 25/04/2018 – JetBlue Adds New Cities and Routes as It Advances West Coast Strategy; 10/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – TRAFFIC IN APRIL INCREASED 5.7 PERCENT FROM APRIL 2017, ON A CAPACITY INCREASE OF 5.3 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – JetBlue Trims Long Beach After International Service Nixed; 11/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Pilot Agreement Update; 10/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS REPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) stake by 5.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd acquired 152,496 shares as Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Burgundy Asset Management Ltd holds 3.04 million shares with $141.58M value, up from 2.89M last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now has $50.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 1.21M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 21/03/2018 – GLP and Brookfield Establish 50:50 Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Rooftop Solar Projects on Logistics and Commercial Rooftops in China; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline

More notable recent JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why JetBlue Airways Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:JBLU) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JetBlue’s load factor slips in July – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “JetBlue (JBLU) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: AZUL & CPA’s Q2 Earnings Beat, JBLU’s July Traffic Report – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “JetBlue Is Still on Track for Huge Profit Growth – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 66,746 shares. Moreover, Atria Investments Lc has 0.01% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Cibc Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 337,154 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,590 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 391,795 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Com holds 0.93% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 4.04 million shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 1,994 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Strs Ohio owns 21,816 shares. 15,479 are owned by Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc). Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 27,490 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc stated it has 57 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 78,675 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. JetBlue Airways has $2600 highest and $18.5 lowest target. $23.25’s average target is 26.36% above currents $18.4 stock price. JetBlue Airways had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Imperial Capital. Credit Suisse maintained JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Imperial Capital. The stock of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Citigroup. The stock of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Buckingham Research.

Among 3 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Mng (NYSE:BAM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Mng has $5900 highest and $48 lowest target. $54.33’s average target is 6.32% above currents $51.1 stock price. Brookfield Asset Mng had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 9 with “Outperform”.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased Penske Auto Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) stake by 11,693 shares to 2.02 million valued at $90.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) stake by 570,565 shares and now owns 4.56 million shares. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookfield Residential seeks consent for reorganization – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) CEO Bruce Flatt on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brookfield Asset Management Reports Second Quarter 2019 Net Income and FFO – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 2 High-Yield Renewable Energy Stocks Are Considering a High-Powered Merger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.