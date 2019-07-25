Stelliam Investment Management LP Holds Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL); Fpr Partners Boosted Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Stake by $77.91 Million

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 67,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 464,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97 million, up from 396,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $62.22. About 3.71M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 12/03/2018 – Late-winter U.S. storm tracking to Northeast prompts flight cancellations; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 05/03/2018 – DELTA ALSO ISSUED WEATHER WAIVER FOR NORTHEAST & NEW ENGLAND; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Capacity Up 2.7%; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS OPERATIONS BACK TO NORMAL IN NEW YORK; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS WAS NOTIFIED BY 24 7.Al, WHICH PROVIDES ONLINE CHAT SERVICES FOR DELTA, THAT 24 7.Al HAD BEEN INVOLVED IN A CYBER INCIDENT; 20/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – HUERTA RECENTLY COMPLETED A FIVE-YEAR TERM AS ADMINISTRATOR OF U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- THOUGH SMALL SUBSET OF CUSTOMERS WOULD HAVE BEEN EXPOSED, CAN’T SAY IF INFORMATION WAS ACCESSED OR SUBSEQUENTLY COMPROMISED

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 40.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 7.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24.64M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272.48M, up from 17.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 1.68M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 48.27% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 18/05/2018 – BANXICO HEAD ALEJANDRO DIAZ DE LEON SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 27/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS ‘BBB+’ DEBT RATING ON GRUPO TELEVISA; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Investors (TV); 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders an; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Televisa’s MXN4.5 Billion Global Depositary Notes ‘BBB+’; 13/03/2018 – MEXICO’S GRUPO TELEVISA SAYS AGREED TO SELL 50 PCT STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA HAS REDUCED HEADCOUNT IN FINANCE, ADMIN UNITS BY 10%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Trustmark Financial Bank Department has 0.07% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 12,637 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested 0.1% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Consulta Ltd reported 125,000 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Llp invested in 22.17% or 19.34M shares. Muhlenkamp And Co invested in 114,570 shares. Patten has invested 0.19% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Cambiar Ltd has 632,310 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Carroll Finance Associate holds 303 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has 448 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Country Tru National Bank & Trust reported 385,280 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Coldstream Capital Mngmt invested 0.03% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). New York-based Nippon Life Global Americas has invested 0.17% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: AMD, DAL, C, BB – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “All Hail The Breakout Kings: Texas Instruments, Coca-Cola, Stanley Black, Snap, Goldman, Edwards Lifesciences, Delta Air Lines – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Delta Air Lines Announces Webcast of June Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines and United Airlines duke it out in 2019 Trazees Awards – Chicago Business Journal” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. 6,500 shares were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, worth $324,598. BLAKE FRANCIS S had bought 5,185 shares worth $249,743.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 63,900 shares to 17.54M shares, valued at $566.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 386,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.