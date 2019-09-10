Stelliam Investment Management LP Holding in Gogo (GOGO) Has Trimmed by $6.15 Million; As Amphenol Cl A (APH) Market Value Declined, Us Bancorp De Has Raised by $997,998 Its Position

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The hedge fund held 6.77M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.38M, down from 8.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $5.13. About 2.08 million shares traded or 36.17% up from the average. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Gogo To ‘CCC+’; Otlk Neg; Debt Rtgs Lowered; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $887.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – GOGO SEES FY REV. $865M TO $935M, EST. $867.7M; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q LOSS/SHR 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 58C; 05/03/2018 – GOGO BOARD AND SMALL MADE MUTUAL DECISION FOR STEP DOWN; 20/04/2018 – GOGO INC – JON COBIN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND EVP CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Rev $231.8M; 04/05/2018 – GOGO SAYS IN PLANNING PROCESS ON REV. GROWTH, STREAMLINE OPS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gogo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOGO)

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (APH) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 10,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 250,052 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.61M, up from 239,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $88.97. About 1.28 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,504 shares to 83,641 shares, valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 51,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 453,461 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $483.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 329,600 shares to 973,500 shares, valued at $12.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 544,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Gogo Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.