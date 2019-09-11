Stelliam Investment Management LP Holding in Gogo (GOGO) Cut by $6.15 Million as Share Value Declined; As Micron Technology (MU) Market Value Rose, Jackson Wealth Management Has Upped Holding by $9.84 Million

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 23.11M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The hedge fund held 6.77 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.38 million, down from 8.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.04M market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 2.11M shares traded or 36.21% up from the average. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 09/04/2018 – Gogo’s 2Ku lnflight Connectivity Solution Selected by Air Canada for its Bombardier C-Series Aircraft; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 04/05/2018 – Gogo Sees FY Rev $865M-$935M; 05/03/2018 – Gogo CEO Is Going Away, Replaced By Top Investor — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – GOGO’S JOHN WADE NAMED PRESIDENT, COMMERCIAL AVIATION DIVISION; 25/05/2018 – FTC: 20181210: Senator Global Opportunity Offshore Fund II Ltd.; Gogo Inc; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADE GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GOGO INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 29/05/2018 – Gogo Welcomes Will Davis as Vice President of Investor Relations; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Rev $231.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snow Limited Partnership holds 30,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Laurion Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 182,651 shares stake. Raymond James Associate has 625,057 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 6,625 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.14% or 159,932 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Tn has 125 shares. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Principal Fincl Group Inc owns 1.62 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Nj invested in 15,000 shares. Bridgeway Capital Incorporated holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 2.46 million shares. Financial Bank Of The West invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Calamos Ltd Liability Com holds 306,707 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 2.03 million shares. New York-based Corsair Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron Technology Stock Is Now a Buy More Than Ever – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Micron Technology Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MU) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Near-Term Pain Will Shift To Longer-Term Benefits For MU Stock Investors – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34M and $409.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,308 shares to 70,419 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 25,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,668 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 763,900 are held by Hodges Cap Incorporated. Whitebox Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 456,575 shares. Pinnacle Assoc reported 15,000 shares stake. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Valinor Lp owns 3.23M shares. 232,246 are owned by Blair William Company Il. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 1.28 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 40,905 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 690,552 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Com holds 23,826 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Elk Creek Partners Ltd Llc has invested 1.22% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). State Street Corporation owns 1.12M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stelliam Inv Mngmt Lp stated it has 6.29% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md invested in 0% or 29,640 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. On Friday, August 23 the insider TOWNSEND CHARLES C bought $532,579. The insider JONES HUGH W bought $198,940.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51B and $483.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 385,900 shares to 978,000 shares, valued at $16.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 53,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

More notable recent Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Gogo, Inc. Stock Soared 25% Higher Last Month – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ZM, GOGO, SNAP, PINS, MSFT – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Gogo (GOGO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Gogo Stock Jumped Monday – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EXTR, DPZ, GOGO – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Analysts await Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.47 actual EPS reported by Gogo Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.15% negative EPS growth.