Stelliam Investment Management LP Holding in American Airls Group (AAL) Has Upped by $1.40 Million; Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Holder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Cut Its Position

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 128.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $25.41. About 9.95 million shares traded or 54.90% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BLN IN CAPEX IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW; 04/05/2018 – AAL WON’T RENEW WITH EXPRESSJET AND TRANS STATES NEXT APRIL; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2019 & 2020 CASM EX. FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS EACH TO BE UP ABOUT 1-2 PCT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT; 24/05/2018 – AAL ALSO CANCELS RETURN BRASILIA-MIAMI FLIGHT FRIDAY; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Capacity Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q Pretax Margin Ex-Items 7.5% to 9.5%; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 4,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 258,033 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.50M, down from 262,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $85.01. About 1.60 million shares traded or 25.00% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai to License Some Patents to One Another; 07/05/2018 – Akamai Showcases Commitment to Powering the Most Engaging Digital Experiences at DeltaV Conference; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – WORKED WITH ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT ON SHAREHOLDER VALUE INITIAIVES WHICH INCLUDE ADDITION OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY ABOUT $417M TO ABOUT $750M; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Names Tom Killalea Director; 23/05/2018 – Cramer’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.15-$3.25, SAW $2.90-$3.00; 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI ENTERS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAD BEEN TARGETING OPERATING MARGINS FOR EXISTING OPERATIONS IN HIGH 20S FOR 2020; 11/05/2018 – Akamai Technologies To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. 15,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $416,250 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr. EBERWEIN ELISE R bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. Shares for $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. 50,000 shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS, worth $1.40M on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 25,000 shares. Shares for $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity Asset Mgmt reported 0.37% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 7,415 are owned by Two Sigma Secs. Guggenheim Capital reported 144,357 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 23,479 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.57% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 3.38 million shares. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1,161 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 6,721 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.45M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 65,848 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 18,215 shares. Kentucky Retirement System owns 17,473 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Com reported 43,295 shares stake. Oakworth Capital invested 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Barclays Pcl stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 8,800 shares to 194,299 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Okta Inc.

