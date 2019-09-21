Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Upped Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holding by $2.83 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose While Amica Mutual Insurance Company Trimmed Position

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 56.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 32,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88 million, up from 57,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $89.09. About 1.88 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Senator Demands Explanation for Animal Deaths on United Air; 05/03/2018 – United Airlines shelves lottery bonus program after employee backlash; 21/03/2018 – United is reviewing its pet-transportation program after a rash of mixups involving passengers’ pets; 23/05/2018 – UNITED CFO ANDREW LEVY LEFT TO ‘SCRATCH ENTREPRENEURIAL ITCH’; 30/03/2018 – UNITED, MESA GET TENTATIVE OK FOR DAILY HOUSTON-HAVANA SERVICE; 20/03/2018 – United won’t accept new reservations for cargo-hold pets pending a review; 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.50; QTRLY REV $9.03 BLN; 09/04/2018 – United Continental: March 2018 Consolidated Traffic (revenue Passenger Miles) Up 6.5%

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 3,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 51,393 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.18 million, down from 54,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Company reported 30,010 shares. Wms Lc stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Delta Asset Tn has 244,954 shares for 4.74% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Com invested in 0.58% or 598,656 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Lc owns 1.51% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 166,203 shares. Rampart Mngmt Ltd holds 0.81% or 48,969 shares. Chem National Bank & Trust holds 83,072 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. 4,383 were reported by Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Liability Corporation. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 126,823 shares. 2,994 were reported by Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Ca. Indiana Trust Invest Co owns 1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,015 shares. 41,327 were accumulated by Beck Mngmt Ltd Company. Tru Com Of Vermont holds 1.73% or 149,235 shares in its portfolio. Mairs Inc has invested 3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lyons Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 4,412 shares.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 21,081 shares to 37,291 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 17,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

