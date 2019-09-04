Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Upped Its Spirit Airls (SAVE) Position; Castleark Management Upped Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Stake

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 62,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 355,538 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, up from 292,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 233,179 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA ESTABLISHING NEW OPERATING STRUCTURE IN 2Q; 22/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Launches GoutRevealed.com to Spotlight the Journey and Stories of People Living with Uncontrolled Gout; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita lyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 227.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 319,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 459,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.29M, up from 140,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 939,895 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) UP ABOUT 22.5 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – CO MAY PAY NET PURCHASE PRICES OF AIRCRAFT USING AVAILABLE CASH OR FINANCE PURCHASE OF ANY OR ALL OF AIRCRAFT; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT FLEET ORDER “SUB-OPTIMAL” GIVEN REMAINING OPPORTUNITIES; 02/04/2018 – SAVE TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT CURRENTLY OPERATED UNDER LEASE; 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $1,003 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss $44.9M; 12/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 09/05/2018 – Tyvor Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Spirit Air; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT 2019E AIRCRAFT DELEVERIES EQUATE TO LESS THAN 10 PCT CAPACITY GROWTH IN 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 0% or 16 shares. Sei invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 69,632 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank accumulated 0.03% or 64,911 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md, Maryland-based fund reported 24,895 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 31 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,164 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Howe Rusling Inc has 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 116 shares. Letko Brosseau And Associate Inc invested in 427,545 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Ajo LP invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Alexandria Lc reported 37,210 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 5,839 shares. Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 1.49% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 176,080 shares. U S Glob reported 53,848 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 6,022 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $211,885 activity. Shares for $99,584 were bought by Christie Edward M III on Tuesday, July 30. $104,800 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was bought by Gardner H. McIntyre on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Raymond James Downgrades Spirit Airlines (SAVE) to Market Perform – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Spirit Airlines Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:SAVE – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Southwest Airlines Looks Promising At The Current Price – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Ford Stock for Big Dividends and Improving Auto Sales – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Cards for Zynerba (ZYNE) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Horizon Pharma: Teprotumumab Opportunity Not Fully Priced In – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Horizon Pharma prices stock offering at $24.50; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Horizon files U.S. marketing application for TED med Teprotumumab – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Stands By Zolgensma, GW Pharma Q2 Propelled By Epidiolex Sales, Ionis-Akcea Clinical Readout – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 0% or 62 shares. Parametrica Mngmt has 0.87% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 15,456 shares. 308,118 were accumulated by Sei. Manchester Management Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Amer Grp Incorporated accumulated 114,925 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Ww owns 21,075 shares. Convergence Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,400 shares stake. Jabodon Pt Company invested in 2.55% or 114,687 shares. 294 are held by Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 6,100 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 253,949 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 735,594 shares. King Luther Management stated it has 82,010 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Element Cap Management Limited reported 19,260 shares stake.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 162,676 shares to 104,789 shares, valued at $14.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,460 shares, and cut its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).