Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Upped Delta Air Lines Del (Call) (DAL) Holding; Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Continues to Hold Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (DAL) by 26.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 121,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 585,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.20M, up from 464,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $58.67. About 4.85 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – NO LONGER DISAGGREGATING PASSENGER REVENUE BY MAINLINE AND REGIONAL CARRIERS; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FY2018 REV VIEW $43.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q System Capacity Up 3% to 4%; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CAN’T SAY WHETHER CUSTOMER INFO ACCESSED, COMPROMISED; 09/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Inc expected to post earnings of 73 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Delta Predicts Healthy Spring as Fares Withstand Growth in Seats; 30/05/2018 – DAL CEO: WOULD REDUCE CAPACITY IN AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 16/04/2018 – Minnesota DOL: Delta Air Lines receives safety, health award from MNOSHA, recognized April 17; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q CASM-Ex Fuel and Profit Charing Up 1% to 3%

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 207,979 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.66 million, up from 204,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $992.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $219.66. About 16.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/05/2018 – TELEGRAM CEO SAYS APPLE HAS BEEN PREVENTING THE TELEGRAM APP FROM UPDATING EVER SINCE RUSSIA ORDERED APPLE TO REMOVE THE MESSAGING SERVICE FROM APP STORE; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s new Mac Pro to launch in 2019 – TechCrunch; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 04/05/2018 – Buffett to the Rescue! Apple Buy Sparks U.S. Rally: Markets Live; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 16/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday; 04/05/2018 – Apple Rakes In Profits As It Awaits the Next Big Leap — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 6,512 shares to 251,287 shares, valued at $12.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc by 11,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,018 shares, and cut its stake in Ark Etf Tr (ARKW).

