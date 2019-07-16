Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Upped American Airls Group (AAL) Stake; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Asset Management Group Increased Stake by $767,258

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 128.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 5.18M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – AAL CANCELS ALL EAGLE REGIONAL FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S JFK TODAY; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 22/05/2018 – AAL: OPEN SKIES CLEARS WAY FOR US APPROVAL LATAM JOINT BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – LATAM STILL HOPES JVS WITH AA AND IAG APPROVED IN 1H18; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 02/05/2018 – American to Introduce Routes to the Caribbean and Hawaii and Make Winter Schedule Changes to Atlantic and Pacific Routes; 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.03 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. CAHILL JOHN T also bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. PARKER W DOUGLAS had bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40M. Shares for $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya. $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Isom Robert D Jr. The insider KERR DEREK J bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. Johnson Stephen L bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582.