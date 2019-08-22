Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Stake by $11.08 Million as Valuation Declined; As Motorola Solutions (MSI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder British Columbia Investment Management Has Cut Holding

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 2.77 million shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, down from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.84. About 13.79 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 17,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 44,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27M, down from 61,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $179.2. About 762,936 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 08/03/2018 – Avigilon Corp.: ISS, Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote in Favor of Motorola Solutions Deal; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 17/05/2018 – REG-Biocartis Group NV: Two Performance Studies on ldylla(TM) MSI Biomarkers Selected for Publication at ASCO Conference; 09/03/2018 – Android Police: Source: Motorola is cancelling the Moto X5, moving away from niche Mods; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 14 PCT; 03/05/2018 – MSI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34 TO $1.39, EST. $1.36; 09/04/2018 – RadioResource: CII Groups, Motorola Continue to Lobby for Small Service Areas for CBRS Licenses; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT CAN EXTEND FOR A FURTHER FIVE YEARS; 07/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Airbus DS Communications

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Motorola Solutions’ Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Hytera Communications Will Proceed, Including Claims Against Hytera’s i-Series Product Line – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:MSI) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “David Rolfe Adds 4 Stocks to Portfolio in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Motorola Solutions: Revisiting My Worst Call Ever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset stated it has 39,932 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested in 0.13% or 3.08M shares. Eastern Bancorporation has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Sei Com owns 216,963 shares. Country Trust State Bank reported 0% stake. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 1,432 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability owns 0.07% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 73,307 shares. Research Glob Invsts holds 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 300,000 shares. Westwood Holdings Gru has 1.08% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 1.82M are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Company. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 1,956 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 1,041 were reported by Signaturefd Lc.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $46.79 million activity.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 50,082 shares to 238,276 shares, valued at $21.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 5,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $483.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 456,400 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $18.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 67,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 464,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $238,500 activity. $191,000 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares were bought by Way William J.