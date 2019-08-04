Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Raised Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $1.06 Million as Valuation Rose; Hackett Group (HCKT) Shareholder Wedge Capital Management L LP Boosted Holding by $452,835 as Stock Value Rose

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 31,100 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, up from 26,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.56M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) by 40.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 30,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.94% . The institutional investor held 104,966 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 74,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Hackett Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $485.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 84,074 shares traded. The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) has declined 3.41% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HCKT News: 02/04/2018 – Ford’s new CEO Jim Hackett finds himself trying to refocus the automaker; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hackett Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCKT); 30/04/2018 – Ford’s new CEO, Jim Hackett, announced a bold strategic move for America’s most enduring automaker: abandoning the car business; 10/04/2018 – Hackett: Procurement Has Narrowed Digital Capabilities Gap, But Making Progress in 2018 May be Challenging; 15/03/2018 – Hackett: HR Focused on Unlocking Value of Digital Transformation; But Less than Half Have the Necessary Resources & Skills in; 02/04/2018 – It’s clear Hackett sees a company that is too slow in too many areas; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 28c; 15/03/2018 – Hackett: HR Focused on Unlocking Value of Digital Transformation; But Less than Half Have the Necessary Resources & Skills in Place; 13/03/2018 The Hackett Group: Lack of IT Capabilities Preventing Organizations From Unlocking Full Value of Digital Business

More notable recent The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hackett: World-Class Procurement Organizations See 21 Percent Lower Labor Costs, While Digital Transformation Continues to Raise the Bar on Procurement Performance – Business Wire” on August 21, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hackett: HR Organizations are Forging a Digital Path to World-Class – Business Wire” on July 26, 2018. More interesting news about The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The Hackett Group Named Gold Level Partner by OneStream Software – Business Wire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Hackett Group Names Bayer & IBM 2019 Digital Award Winners; Companies on the Cutting Edge of Smart Automation, Robotic Process Automation, Cognitive Computing and Analytics – Business Wire” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Milacron Holdings Corp. by 74,472 shares to 704,849 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 33,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,116 shares, and cut its stake in Pdc Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 34,411 shares. Roundview Limited Company holds 0.65% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 11,026 shares. 7.33 million were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. Spirit Of America New York reported 0.35% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cim Ltd Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 4,176 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Synovus Corporation has invested 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Soros Fund Mgmt Lc reported 0.2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Westpac reported 144,423 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 55,000 shares. Community & Com reported 3.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). L And S Advisors reported 15,525 shares stake. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tortoise Management Ltd has 4,508 shares. Hsbc Hldg Plc holds 0.46% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio.