Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Raised Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holding by $2.83 Million; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined, Headinvest Has Lowered Position by $365,256

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 56.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 32,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88 million, up from 57,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $87.9. About 1.38M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 48C; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $8.50; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL SEES 2018 CASM EX. ITEMS 10.01 ¢/ASM – 10.11 ¢/ASM; 08/05/2018 – United Continental April Consolidated Capacity (available Seat Miles) Up 6.1%; 23/05/2018 – UNITED CFO ANDREW LEVY LEFT TO ‘SCRATCH ENTREPRENEURIAL ITCH’; 30/05/2018 – UNITED’S HUB GROWTH NOT DESIGNED TO LOWER FARES: KIRBY; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q OPER REV. $9.03B, EST. $9.02B

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 4,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 45,434 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46 million, down from 50,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $76.64. About 3.96M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings: 98 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: TRUMP TALKS QUALCOMM WITH HUNTER DURING SAN DIEGO VISIT; 30/05/2018 – China says will protect interests from “reckless” U.S. trade threats; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s attempt to acquire Qualcomm will deter companies from looking for growth beyond national borders, experts say; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9 Percent; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue — 3rd Update; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q MSM Chip Shipments 185M-205M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,085 were reported by Highlander Management Ltd Co. Fifth Third Bancorp accumulated 0% or 1,271 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Lc, New York-based fund reported 3,807 shares. Karp Cap Mgmt has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Glenmede Na reported 2,875 shares. Endowment Mgmt Lp reported 18,130 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.01% or 182 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company has 150,585 shares. 340,613 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 18,400 shares. Leuthold Group Limited Liability Company owns 46,816 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 13,527 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fin reported 35,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Andra Ap invested in 53,000 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.84 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

